Thai exports may drop 8-10% this year: shippers
[BANGKOK] Thailand's exports may fall by 8 per cent to 10 per cent this year, slightly better than the 10 per cent fall predicted earlier, due to a gradual recovery in global demand, the Thai shipping association said on Tuesday.
Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, should have bottomed out, Ghanyapad Tantipipatpong, chairwoman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, told reporters.
But a persistently strong baht remains a concern, the group said.
REUTERS
