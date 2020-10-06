Thai exports may drop 8-10% this year: shippers

Thailand's exports may fall by 8 per cent to 10 per cent this year, slightly better than the 10 per cent fall predicted earlier, due to a gradual recovery in global demand, the Thai shipping association said on Tuesday.

[BANGKOK] Thailand's exports may fall by 8 per cent to 10 per cent this year, slightly better than the 10 per cent fall predicted earlier, due to a gradual recovery in global demand, the Thai shipping association said on Tuesday.

Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, should have bottomed out, Ghanyapad Tantipipatpong, chairwoman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, told reporters.

But a persistently strong baht remains a concern, the group said.

