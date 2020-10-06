You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai exports may drop 8-10% this year: shippers

Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 1:11 PM

rk_thailandexport_061020.jpg
Thailand's exports may fall by 8 per cent to 10 per cent this year, slightly better than the 10 per cent fall predicted earlier, due to a gradual recovery in global demand, the Thai shipping association said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BANGKOK] Thailand's exports may fall by 8 per cent to 10 per cent this year, slightly better than the 10 per cent fall predicted earlier, due to a gradual recovery in global demand, the Thai shipping association said on Tuesday.

Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, should have bottomed out, Ghanyapad Tantipipatpong, chairwoman of the Thai National Shippers' Council, told reporters.

But a persistently strong baht remains a concern, the group said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Government to continue supporting aviation sector amid Covid-19 hit: Ong Ye Kung

Reserve Bank of Australia holds interest rates, signals easing ahead

Taiwan says military under pressure from China as missions mount

US House panel to seek breakup of tech giants, GOP member says

Cases rise in Australia's virus hotspot, but most linked to known outbreaks

Prompt payments hit new low in Q3: Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 6, 2020 01:33 PM
Government & Economy

Government to continue supporting aviation sector amid Covid-19 hit: Ong Ye Kung

THE government will continue to support Singapore Airlines (SIA), Changi Airport Group (CAG) and other companies in...

Oct 6, 2020 01:15 PM
Government & Economy

Reserve Bank of Australia holds interest rates, signals easing ahead

[SYDNEY] Australia's central bank left its cash rate at a record low on Tuesday but hinted at further monetary...

Oct 6, 2020 12:55 PM
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering corporate VC unit invests in cloud startup

ST Engineering's corporate venture capital (VC) unit, ST Engineering Ventures, has made an undisclosed investment...

Oct 6, 2020 12:37 PM
Real Estate

Grade A office leasing in Singapore 'sluggish' in Q3: Cushman & Wakefield

LEASING activity for Grade A offices in Singapore came to a halt during the "circuit-breaker" period and remained...

Oct 6, 2020 12:36 PM
Transport

Southwest seeks pay cuts from unions to avoid layoffs through 2021

[CHICAGO] Southwest Airlines said on Monday it is asking unions to agree to pay cuts in order to prevent furloughs...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pandemic has renewed push to future-proof Singapore

Stocks to watch: DBS, Cordlife, ThaiBev, UG Healthcare, MLT

About 200 single family offices in Singapore managing estimated US$20b assets in total

Goh Jin Hian steps down as Cordlife chairman amid IPP lawsuit

Bigger is better for Singapore home buyers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.