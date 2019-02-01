Thai Jan headline CPI up 0.27% y-o-y, meets forecast

Thailand's annual headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.27 per cent in January, the same as in a Reuters poll, and compared with December's 0.36 per cent increase, commerce ministry data showed on Friday.

[BANGKOK] Thailand's annual headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.27 per cent in January, the same as in a Reuters poll, and compared with December's 0.36 per cent increase, commerce ministry data showed on Friday.

January's headline inflation rate was below the central bank's target range of 1-4 per cent for a third straight month.

The core inflation rate was 0.69 per cent in January, compared with a forecast of 0.70 per cent, and December's 0.68 per cent.

The central bank has forecast headline inflation of 1.0 per cent in 2019.

In December, the central bank raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.75 per cent, the first tightening since 2011. It will next review monetary policy on Feb 6.

REUTERS