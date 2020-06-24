Thai May exports fall 22.5% y-o-y, worse than forecast

[BANGKOK] Thailand's exports in May dropped by a more-than-expected 22.5 per cent from a year earlier, led by lower shipments of cars and computers, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday. The result compared with a Reuters poll forecast for a fall of 6.4 per cent in exports, a major driver of Thai growth, and against April's surprise 2.12 per cent increase.

However, gold shipments jumped 735 per cent from a year earlier. Excluding gold, exports declined 27.8 per cent year-on-year.

REUTERS