You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai Oct factory output falls 0.54%, less than forecast

Fri, Nov 27, 2020 - 11:44 AM

[BANGKOK] Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) dropped a smaller-than-expected 0.54 per cent in October from a year earlier, with lower production of cars and clothes amid the coronavirus pandemic, the industry ministry said on Friday.

That compares with a forecast for a decline of 1.80 per cent in a Reuters poll, and against September's revised fall of 2.15 per cent.

Capacity utilisation in October was 63.2 per cent after September's revised 63.46 per cent.

The ministry also forecast the MPI index would fall 8 per cent this year, having projected a 8-9 per cent drop. It expects the index to rise 4.0-5.0 per cent next year. Industrial goods account for about 80 per cent of total exports, a key driver of Thai growth.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Former Berlin airport gets new life as vaccination centre

China's industrial profits rise 28.2% y-o-y in October

China imposes anti-dumping measures on Australian wine

Trump says coronavirus vaccine deliveries to begin next week

Tokyo's core consumer prices post biggest annual drop in over 8 years

America celebrates scaled-back Thanksgiving as Covid-19 surges

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 27, 2020 11:48 AM
Technology

Huawei founder urges Honor subbrand to become competitor after split

[SHENZHEN] Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei called on employees of its departing Honor subbrand to strive to surpass its...

Nov 27, 2020 11:33 AM
Transport

VW's ID.3 quickly climbs to top of Europe's electric-car market

[LONDON] Volkswagen's ID.3 hatchback rose to the top of Europe's electric car sales charts a few months after...

Nov 27, 2020 11:33 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets ease back as investors take breath after rally

[HONG KONG] Asian markets drifted on Friday as investors took their feet off the pedal after rallying for the past...

Nov 27, 2020 11:25 AM
Consumer

Former Berlin airport gets new life as vaccination centre

[BERLIN] A large "Welcome" sign still hangs outside Berlin's Tegel airport, which closed for good in November.

Nov 27, 2020 11:15 AM
Real Estate

Evergrande's spinoff no windfall for chairman Hui's poker pals

[HONG KONG] China Evergrande Group was able to pull off the spinoff of its property-management arm, but for chairman...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Lee Foundation unit sells Haig Road property

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Far East Orchard, Jumbo, Biolidics, SPH

Singapore stocks slip at Friday's open; STI falls 0.3%

Jumbo to buy 75% stake in Kok Kee Wanton Noodle; posts full-year S$8.2m loss

Trump says he will leave the White House if Electoral College votes for Biden

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for