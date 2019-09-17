You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai PM defends police monitoring of Muslim university students

Tue, Sep 17, 2019 - 10:01 PM

doc7759cntdq438cc1neg1_doc75o78mhx0fa16d4qhd02.jpg
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said the police request, which follows a series of bomb blasts in Bangkok in August that were blamed on Muslim suspects, was needed to build a national security database.
REUTERS

[BANGKOK] Thailand's prime minister on Tuesday defended police for requesting information about minority Muslim students from universities around the country, after criticism of the move as discriminatory and illegal.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said the police request, which follows a series of bomb blasts in Bangkok in August that were blamed on Muslim suspects, was needed to build a national security database.

An official letter from police, shared online by former rights commissioner Angkhana Neelapaijit, asked a university to supply information about the numbers, place of origin, sect affiliation and other details about Muslim-organised student groups. The name of the university was blotted out.

"This is an interference to personal rights and a discrimination based on religion," Angkhana said, adding that freedom of religion and the right to privacy were guaranteed by the Thai constitution.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

About 90 per cent of Thais are Buddhist, though Muslims are a majority in three southern provinces bordering Malaysia.

Mr Prayuth said the move was necessary.

"The police has already pointed out that this is for the creation of a data base on intelligence," Mr Prayuth said. "No rights have been breached. We cannot manage anything if we don't have data."

Muslim students said the police request was discriminatory.

"We want the police to reconsider this, the university should be a space where students can express their views freely and their rights are protected," Ashraf Awae, president of the Muslim Students Federation of Thailand told Reuters.

A police source told Reuters the request for information on Muslims was linked to the attacks on Aug 2 that wounded four people when six small bombs and six incendiary devices went off in Bangkok, which was hosting a major international meeting.

Three persons have been arrested and 11 others wanted by the authorities are still at large. All of the suspects are Muslim Malays from southern Thailand.

"We are worried about those ill-intended people who are infiltrating university students," a police source who did not wish to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media said.

Similar letters have been sent to many Thai education institutions as part of a routine update of an existing intelligence data base, the police said in a statement.

Some universities with a large population of Muslim students were disturbed by the letter.

Wuthisak Lapcharoensap, president of Ramkhamhaeng University in Bangkok told Reuters the police should reconsider their request.

"I have not received the letter yet but if it comes, I would not be able to comply," Mr Wuthisak said. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US manufacturing production rebounds in August

Malaysia fast-tracks investments to win trade-war business

Carrie Lam says sanctions won't help Hong Kong as Joshua Wong meets Congress

Indonesia revises law to put checks on anti-graft agency, sparks protests

Indonesia 'doing everything' to put out forest fires - President Widodo

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Editor's Choice

nz_aramco_170923.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Saudi attacks bring into focus security risks for global oil facilities

nz_sg_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Business confidence for Q4 hits near two-year low

BT_20190917_RJLENDLEASE17SYK2_3894153.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lendlease Group seeks to list Reit on SGX to raise S$1.03b

Must Read

nz_peklianguan_170951.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng CEO, project director on bail amid corruption probe

nz_mapletree_170954.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Industrial Trust to raise at least S$350m from private placement

nz_nodex_170919.jpg
Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports down 8.9% in August, better than expected

Sep 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore is second-worst globally for workplace diversity; 1 in 4 workers bullied: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly