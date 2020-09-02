You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai PM says finance minister's surprise exit won't impact policy

Wed, Sep 02, 2020 - 9:25 PM

tl-thaipm-r-020920.jpg
Thailand's prime minister said on Wednesday there would be no impact on economic policies and plans from the sudden resignation of the finance minister, whose replacement will be made "at an appropriate time".
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BANGKOK] Thailand's prime minister said on Wednesday there would be no impact on economic policies and plans from the sudden resignation of the finance minister, whose replacement will be made "at an appropriate time".

Prayuth Chan-ocha said he would lead what he described as a capable economic team, as his government struggles to pull Southeast Asia's second-largest economy out of a coronavirus-induced slump.

"If there is no minister, then there are deputies and assistants," Mr Prayuth told reporters after a meeting of a special economic task force. "I also drive the policy myself as head of the economic team." Predee Daochai quit on Tuesday after less than a month in office, due to what Mr Prayuth said were health reasons.

The government announced measures on Wednesday worth US$2.19 billion to add jobs and spur consumption.

Mr Prayuth said he saw no impact on confidence from Mr Predee's exit.

SEE ALSO

Thailand's Aug headline CPI drops 0.50% y-o-y, smaller than forecast fall

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Experts say his departure could create uncertainty in policymaking and the government's efforts in managing billions of dollars of stimulus to aid an economy that could shrink a record 8.5 per cent this year.

"This may delay some matters we are waiting for," said Vichit Prakobgosol, president of Association of Thai Travel Agents. "We want to have a new finance minister quickly so that the economy can move ahead".

Business wants Mr Prayuth's multi-party government to prevent "internal politics" from affecting policies, said Supant Mongkolsuthree, chairman of The Federation of Thai Industries.

"If not, it will be difficult. Protests are another issue to monitor," he said, referring to frequent anti-government demonstrations.

The baht extended losses with half a per cent fall on Wednesday following Mr Predee's resignation, but the main stock index ended 0.8 per cent higher.

"We hope they can get the right people as soon as possible," said Stanley Kang, chairman of the Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand.

"This position cannot be vacant for a long time ... this is a very challenging time".

Mr Prayuth urged the public to have faith in the government.

"I want everyone to be confident and I want to convey my message overseas. We are moving forward in all dimensions like before," he said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

48 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

Vietnam to resume some Asian flights as curbs on business travel ease

Philippines' jobless rate eases as economy reopens from lockdown

New cybersecurity platform in Singapore to groom talent, run annual summit

Typhoon Maysak drenches North and South Korea

South Korea plans to create 20t won fund for 'New Deal' economic initiatives

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 3, 2020 03:49 PM
Transport

Nissan's China sales slow in August when Toyota, Honda surge

[BEIJING] Japanese automaker Nissan Motor said on Thursday its sales in China fell 2.4 per cent in August from a...

Sep 3, 2020 03:44 PM
Real Estate

US-based Radco sells US$315m of apartments, building cash for deals

[NEW YORK] The Radco Cos, an owner and operator of multifamily buildings in the US, has now pared more than half of...

Sep 3, 2020 03:41 PM
Government & Economy

48 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 48 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon, taking Singapore's total to 56,908....

Sep 3, 2020 03:40 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks extend rally at open

[LONDON] European stock markets rallied further at the open on Thursday after another blistering record-breaking day...

Sep 3, 2020 03:36 PM
Garage

Norwegian fintech Vipps in payments deal with Visa

[OSLO] Norwegian fintech company Vipps, said on Thursday it had struck a deal with global payments giant Visa to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.