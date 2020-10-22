You are here

Thai protest leader released after Wednesday arrest

Thu, Oct 22, 2020 - 12:24 PM

nz_Patsaravalee_221087.jpg
One of Thailand's protest leaders, Patsaravalee "Mind" Tanakitvibulpon, was released on Thursday after being arrested a day earlier on charges related to emergency measures imposed last week to stop protests, she said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BANGKOK] One of Thailand's protest leaders, Patsaravalee "Mind" Tanakitvibulpon, was released on Thursday after being arrested a day earlier on charges related to emergency measures imposed last week to stop protests, she said.

Ms Patsaravalee, 25, told reporters after being freed that the court had deemed the charges were not serious and that she still needed to attend classes and exams, so bail was granted without having to submit any guarantees.

REUTERS

