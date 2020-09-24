You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai protesters rally as parliament considers constitution changes

Thu, Sep 24, 2020 - 9:28 PM

[BANGKOK] More than a thousand Thai protesters rallied at parliament on Thursday as it debated amending the constitution, one of the demands behind nearly two months of almost daily demonstrations.

The two-day special session of parliament was convened on Wednesday and was expected to vote late on Thursday on whether to accept a motion for constitutional changes.

But a lawmaker aligned with the government proposed that the vote be postponed to November and that a new committee be set up to study details around the process of making such changes first.

The proposal was met with resistance from opposition parties. It also angered the protesters.

"Do you hear the people? Or is the building so thick?" said Anon Nampa, one of the protest leaders.

SEE ALSO

Thailand takes first legal action against Facebook, Twitter over content

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The demonstrators seek to change a constitution they say was engineered to ensure former junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha stayed on as prime minister after last year's election.

They want his departure and some protesters also say the constitution gives too much power to King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

The biggest demonstration so far drew tens of thousands of people at the weekend.

The 2017 constitution was written by a military-appointed committee and passed a nationwide referendum in 2016 at which opposition campaigning was banned.

Mr Prayuth said the 2019 election was fair.

On Wednesday, hundreds of royalist from the Thai Pakdee group marched to the parliament to submit a petition opposing constitutional change.

The assembly combines an elected lower House of Representatives and a military-appointed Senate.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong arrested again, vows to fight on

As Covid-19 cases surge, UK unveils plans to save jobs

Japan to seek US$242b for debt servicing

AGC seeks to be heard at Ms Parti Liyani's complaint hearing

Indonesia gives free Bali staycations to test tourism readiness

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 24, 2020 08:49 PM
Life & Culture

Rare Botticelli portrait could reach US$100m at auction

[NEW YORK] A rare Botticelli portrait could join the US$100 million art club when it goes up for auction in New York...

Sep 24, 2020 08:42 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong arrested again, vows to fight on

[HONG KONG] Prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong was arrested Thursday for taking part in a protest at the...

Sep 24, 2020 08:18 PM
Companies & Markets

OCBC prices S$200m in 3% perpetual capital securities, first callable in 2030

LENDER OCBC has priced S$200 million in 3 per cent perpetual capital securities, first callable in 2030, the...

Sep 24, 2020 07:42 PM
Government & Economy

As Covid-19 cases surge, UK unveils plans to save jobs

[ LONDON] British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced on Thursday a new jobs support scheme that would help firms...

Sep 24, 2020 07:37 PM
Government & Economy

Japan to seek US$242b for debt servicing

[TOKYO] Japan's Ministry of Finance is set to seek about US$242 billion in debt servicing for the fiscal year from...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Even before proposed merger, CCT and CMT have already been diversifying: managers

China has a new richest person, with Jack Ma dethroned

Google partners banks to streamline PayNow transfers

Hot stock: Wilmar sees active trading after announcing China unit's IPO price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.