You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai protesters spurn parliament's reconciliation plan

Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Bangkok

THAI pro-democracy activists rejected a parliament-initiated plan to form a reconciliation committee, calling it a "political ploy to buy time", and reiterated the demand for the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha.

The Thai parliament is setting up a committee to discuss the demands of the protesters in a bid to ease political tension and restart the stalled process for charter amendment later this month. However, the protest groups said in a statement on Wednesday that those steps would be meaningless if Mr Prayuth clung to power.

"Such committees won't be able to come up with any solutions because in reality Prayuth is the biggest obstacle," said the statement, which was read out at a briefing in Bangkok. "All of the problems can't be resolved if Prayuth doesn't quit."

The protesters have spurned Mr Prayuth's request to use parliamentary process to resolve their demands, which also include a rewriting of the constitution, and more accountability and transparency from the monarchy. The youth-led protest groups have held almost daily demonstrations in Bangkok and other cities for three weeks, triggering counter rallies by pro-royalist groups opposed to any reform of the monarchy.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Prayuth, a former army chief who took power in a 2014 coup, kept his premiership after elections in 2019 with the help of charter rules written under his military government and the junta-appointed Senate. Pro-democracy groups said parliament should vote on a new prime minister whose role should be limited to charter amendment, adding that the Senate must be kept out of the process.

Mr Prayuth, who has repeatedly rejected calls to quit, signed a draft law on Wednesday for parliament to deliberate a referendum for charter amendment. The premier has said that he is open to changing parts of the constitution and taking away Senate power to elect prime ministers. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Volatility looms for US markets as the race to 270 continues

Biden or Trump, there's no reset for US-Asia policy

Unresolved outcome risks stoking tension further in US

Phase 3 could last for a year or more: Gan

Parti Liyani's investigation and prosecution not influenced by anyone: Shanmugam

AG did not know of proceedings against Parti before case went to court

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 5, 2020 12:30 AM
Technology

Abu Dhabi's wealth fund invests in SoftBank-backed tech startup

[ABU DHABI] Mubadala Investment led a US$700 million funding round for a technology startup backed by SoftBank...

Nov 5, 2020 12:26 AM
Technology

T-Mobile to pay US$200m fine to resolve FCC subsidy investigation

[WASHINGTON] T-Mobile will pay a US$200 million penalty to resolve a Federal Communications Commission (FCC)...

Nov 5, 2020 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

US service sector cools in October

[WASHINGTON] US services industry activity slowed in October, with growth in new orders and employment moderating,...

Nov 4, 2020 11:57 PM
Government & Economy

American companies add fewer jobs than forecast, ADP report shows

[NEW YORK] US companies added fewer jobs in October than forecast, a private report showed, indicating the absence...

Nov 4, 2020 11:50 PM
Government & Economy

US formally exits global climate pact amid election uncertainty

[WASHINGTON] The United States formally exited the Paris Agreement on Wednesday, fulfilling an old promise by...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Phase Three of Singapore's reopening could last for a year or more: Gan

UOB Q3 profit falls 40% to S$668m

Trump's strong showing in South erases Biden hopes for early win

Democrats' prospects for Senate majority wither after GOP wins

Stocks to watch: UOB, CapitaLand, Great Eastern, Parkway Life Reit, SIA Engineering

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for