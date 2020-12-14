You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai protesters to pause for now and return next year

Mon, Dec 14, 2020 - 8:25 PM

file7dgeixf46mw11ky61ij8.jpg
Thai protesters will take a break and return stronger next year, one protest leader said on Monday after months of demonstrations to remove the government and to demand reforms to curb the monarchy's powers.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BANGKOK] Thai protesters will take a break and return stronger next year, one protest leader said on Monday after months of demonstrations to remove the government and to demand reforms to curb the monarchy's powers.

"This year has been just an overture," said Arnon Nampa, a human rights lawyer who has become one of the most prominent faces of a movement that has posed the biggest challenge to the Thai establishment in years.

"We'll take a break during New Year's holidays and will come back next year with more intensity and bigger turnout," Arnon told reporters at a police station, where he reported to face charges related to his involvement in the protests.

Thailand's youth-led protest movement initially sought the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, accusing him of engineering last year's election to keep hold of power he had seized in a 2014 coup. He says the vote was fair.

The protests later escalated and broke taboos by demanding reforms to curb the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and openly criticising an institution that the constitution says must be revered.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Protesters also want to rewrite a constitution that was drawn up by Mr Prayuth's former junta.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri told Reuters protesters may gather again next year but only if peaceful.

"We still believe that every different side can still come together to find a solution," he said.

The king emphasised love for the nation when he spoke to hundreds of high school students at a camp for royal volunteers over the weekend, according to a transcript published by local news outlet Matichon Online.

"Everybody loves their home. Nobody wants to see it broken.

Nobody wants to see robbers or their home robbed. So we must guard our nation, our home," the king was quoted as saying.

Reuters

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

HSA grants interim authorisation for Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Singapore

Over S$1b to secure enough vaccines by Q3 2021; all citizens, long-term residents to get free vaccinations

Pilot test in Q1 to allow migrant workers in some dorms to access community

Phase 3 of Covid-19 reopening starts Dec 28, groups of up to 8 allowed to gather

Singapore must take 'calculated risk' of reopening borders: PM Lee

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 14, 2020 08:34 PM
Technology

Alphabet's YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive services hit by outage

[BENGALURU] Many services from Alphabet, including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive, were down for thousands of users...

Dec 14, 2020 07:51 PM
Consumer

Codemasters agrees to US$1.2b counterbid from Electronic Arts

[LONDON] Codemasters Group Holdings has agreed to a US$1.2 billion bid from Electronic Arts, which topped a US$956...

Dec 14, 2020 07:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Independent auditor issues disclaimer of opinion on Sunvic Chemical's financial statements

THE independent auditor of Sunvic Chemical Holdings has issued a disclaimer of opinion on the group's financial...

Dec 14, 2020 07:25 PM
Transport

Stage 2 of Thomson-East Coast Line to be delayed by another six months

[SINGAPORE] Phase 2 of the Thomson-East Coast MRT Line (TEL) will be delayed by another six months till the third...

Dec 14, 2020 07:01 PM
Transport

Germany's Daimler to produce fully electric compact SUV in Hungary

[BUDAPEST] German car maker Daimler will begin serial production of the EQB electric model in Hungary in the fourth...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Phase 3 of Covid-19 reopening starts Dec 28, groups of up to 8 allowed to gather

Hin Leong's Lim family, BP sued for US$313m on oil deals

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

Over S$1b to secure enough vaccines by Q3 2021; all citizens, long-term residents to get free vaccinations

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for