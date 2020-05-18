You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai Q1 GDP falls 1.8% y-o-y, sharpest contraction in 8 years

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 11:03 AM

ym-bkk-180520.jpg
Thailand's economy contracted at its sharpest pace in eight years in the first quarter, but by less than expected, as the coronavirus outbreak hit tourism and domestic demand.
PHOTO: AFP

[BANGKOK] Thailand's economy contracted at its sharpest pace in eight years in the first quarter but by less than expected, as the coronavirius pandemic hit tourism and domestic activity.

The state planning agency, reporting January-March data on Monday, slashed its forecast for 2020...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China's trade faces 'unprecedented' challenges amid pandemic: commerce minister

China in communications with Australia over trade disputes: commerce minister

China sees post-lockdown rise in air pollution: study

Pandemic exposing UK inequalities in age, education and work

Ardern eyes virus-free haven as NZ charts rapid rebuild

Support for Japan's Abe hits 2-year low on virus and prosecutor bill

BREAKING NEWS

May 18, 2020 12:22 PM
Transport

Subaru full-year profit rises 15.7% but uncertain about coronavirus impact

[TOKYO] Subaru on Monday posted a 15.7 per cent rise in annual operating profit in the year that ended in March as...

May 18, 2020 12:10 PM
Technology

New rules designed to keep US tech on top, says Huawei executive

[WASHINGTON] Restrictions introduced by Washington on Friday that ostensibly aim to allay US cybersecurity concerns...

May 18, 2020 12:04 PM
Garage

Uber may be able to raise Grubhub offer to 1.925 Uber shares: Dow Jones

[NEW YORK] Uber Technologies CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says the company may be able to increase the Grubhub Inc offer to...

May 18, 2020 11:57 AM
Garage

Gojek partners Deliveroo, Advo, Ebb & Flow to provide delivery jobs for drivers

GOJEK Singapore on Monday said it has inked agreements with various organisations including Deliveroo to create...

May 18, 2020 11:45 AM
Life & Culture

India's 'superfood' jackfruit goes global

[THRISSUR, India] Green, spiky and with a strong, sweet smell, the bulky jackfruit has morphed from a backyard...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.