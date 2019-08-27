You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thai tycoon goes on ad blitz calling for end to Hong Kong unrest

Tue, Aug 27, 2019 - 3:16 PM

yq-thait-27082022.jpg
Dhanin Chearavanont, senior chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group Co, a conglomerate that controls the world's biggest producer of animal feed and a top telecom firm in Thailand, took out ads on Tuesday in Ming Pao, Sing Tao and Oriental Daily.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] A Thai billionaire was the latest to call for an end to the violence in Hong Kong with advertisements in local newspapers, joining local tycoons dealing with the economic fallout from the months-long unrest.

Dhanin Chearavanont, senior chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group Co, a conglomerate that controls the world's biggest producer of animal feed and a top telecom firm in Thailand, took out ads on Tuesday in Ming Pao, Sing Tao and Oriental Daily. His pleas included restoration of order, rule of law and mutual prosperity.

The mogul's appeal comes as businesses in Asia's financial hub increasingly find themselves in a tough spot in the conflict between protesters and Beijing over the future of the semi-autonomous city. Chinese authorities have sent a clear signal that companies failing to toe their line would face consequences. Some local tycoons have backed the administration, while others such as Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-shing, have urged restraint on both sides.

The demonstrations, which started in early June against what some in Hong Kong view as Beijing's encroachment on the city's autonomy, have at times turned violent. The protests have shown no signs of abating.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For the Chearavanont family, Thailand's richest with a US$37.9 billion fortune, according to a recent Bloomberg ranking, the stakes are high.

One of Mr Chearavanont's biggest holdings is a stake in Hong Kong-listed Ping An Insurance Group Co, one of China's biggest insurers. The group's CP Pokphand Co, an investment holding company, also trades in the city. CP Group senior vice-chairman Tse Ping, a billionaire nephew of Mr Chearavanont's, is chief executive officer of a city-based pharmaceutical company.

The group started almost a century ago when Mr Chearavanont's father fled his village in southern China after a typhoon and started a new life in Thailand selling vegetable seeds with his brother in 1921. Almost a century later, CP Group has become a main conduit for Chinese investment in the region.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Liberia ex-central bank officials plead not guilty in graft scandal

Singapore services business receipts up 2.8% in Q2

India gets US$24b windfall from RBI to spur growth

Japan closely watching yen moves 'with urgency': Aso

Thai July factory output falls 3.23% y-o-y, slightly worse than forecast

China's July industrial profits swing to growth but outlook clouded

Editor's Choice

nz_sghome_270821.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits' robust yields in low-rate environment keep investors hooked

BT_20190827_AGWRAP27KTVA_3874157.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia stocks bleed as US, China drop the gloves

nz_hph_270822.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Battered STI counters spur talk of shuffle in next index review

Must Read

nz_dfs_270898.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Consumer

DFS to close Changi Airport liquor, tobacco stores; some 500 affected staff offered options

nz_business_270819.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore services business receipts up 2.8% in Q2

nz_skyline_270850.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore faces rising tide of bad debt with record bonds maturing

Aug 27, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Linde breaks ground on US$1.4b Jurong plant expansion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly