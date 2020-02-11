You are here

Thailand bars cruise passengers amid coronavirus fears

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 9:58 AM

"I have issued orders. Permission to disembark refused," Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in a Facebook post.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BANGKOK] Thailand has refused permission for passengers from Holland America's cruise ship MS Westerdam to disembark, its health minister said on Tuesday, the latest country to turn it away amid fears of the spreading coronavirus.

The company, owned by Miami-based Carnival Corp, had said on Monday that passengers would disembark in Bangkok on Feb 13 and that there was no reason to believe anybody aboard had the virus.

