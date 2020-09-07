You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thailand hunts for new finance minister to tackle economy in crisis

Mon, Sep 07, 2020 - 3:26 PM

[BANGKOK] After its finance minister's surprise exit, Thailand is looking for a new chief to steer its economy through the coronavirus crisis, with the outgoing central bank boss being linked to the job and a deputy minister throwing his hat into the ring.

Banker Predee Daochai quit as finance minister on Tuesday after only a few weeks, as the government struggles to pull South-east Asia's second-biggest economy out of an outbreak-induced slump.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha wants to fill the post at an appropriate time, but investors want a quick and suitable appointment for policy continuity and to build confidence.

Deputy Finance Minister Santi Promphat, a former transport minister who has worked in three different administrations, said he is "ready to work for the country" and can hit the ground running.

"I have the expertise and ability to handle the pressure of the current economic situation," he told reporters soon after Mr Predee quit.

SEE ALSO

Thailand's 100-day virus-free run ends with new local case

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"In such a crisis, I can start work immediately".

Mr Santi is director of the ruling Palang Pracharat Party and served in the Yingluck Shinawatra administration, which was overthrown in a 2014 coup led by Mr Prayuth.

Candidates for the next finance minister include Pailin Chuchottaworn, a former chief executive of top energy firm PTT, and outgoing central bank governor Veerathai Santiprabhob, according to media reports.

Mr Pailin is responsible for implementing stimulus plans as the head of one of two committees under a special government task force for reviving the economy, which is seen shrinking a record 8.5 per cent this year.

Mr Veerathai is also a committee member under that task force and his term as central bank chief ends on Sept 30.

However, on Aug 28, Mr Veerathai told Reuters he planned to do academic work, help charities and serve on some companies' boards.

"I'm not looking for any full-time job... but I will continue to be a macro economist for sure," he said in the interview.

Asked about politics, Mr Veerathai said: "Definitely not."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Typhoon Haishen threatens Korea after battering Japan

Japanese government exposed to 40% of 713b yen Nissan loans: sources

Travellers arriving in Malaysia under longer-term travel scheme can no longer serve quarantine at home

Brexit showdown as UK threatens to undermine divorce treaty

SGInnovate to create more jobs, traineeships in deep tech industry

India overtakes Brazil with second-highest virus cases

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 7, 2020 03:29 PM
Stocks

Europe: Shares start week on firm footing, vaccine developments eyed

[BENGALURU] European shares rebounded on Monday after a Wall Street-led rout in technology stocks kept global...

Sep 7, 2020 03:28 PM
Banking & Finance

Surging repayments drive Australian credit card loans to 15-yr low

[SINGAPORE] Australians' credit card debts fell to a 15-year low in July, data showed on Monday, as the pandemic...

Sep 7, 2020 03:20 PM
Banking & Finance

China plans caps on Ant's lending rates to control risk: sources

[NEW YORK] China's financial regulators plan to cap the interest rates Ant Group can charge borrowers on quick...

Sep 7, 2020 03:15 PM
Real Estate

Reit focused on accommodation for the homeless plans London IPO

[BENGALURU] Home Reit, a vehicle that aims to invest in property providing accommodation to the homeless, said on...

Sep 7, 2020 03:13 PM
Consumer

Primark shoppers buying more clothes, lifting AB Foods profit

[LONDON] Primark shoppers have kept buying larger baskets of clothes since stores of the low-cost fashion chain...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Acquittal of Liew Mun Leong's former maid prompts AGC to look further into case

Brokers' take: DBS says worst over for listco earnings; Maybank likes Wilmar, ComfortDelGro

Founders of Singapore's food ordering app Oddle look to exit

Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, CapitaLand Mall Trust, CCT, StarHub, Boustead Projects

China Life Singapore to hire more than 500 consultants in next five years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.