Thailand may lose 2 million jobs due to coronavirus: planning agency

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[BANGKOK] Thailand may lose up to 2 million jobs this year, particularly in the tourist industry, as the novel coronavirus outbreak undermines economic activity, the state planning agency said on Thursday.
About 8.4 million people are at risk of losing their jobs - 2.5 million in the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes