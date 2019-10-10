Thailand not in recession, just growing below potential: central bank chief

Thailand's economy is not experiencing recession, but is growing slowly and below potential, central bank chief Veerathai Santiprabhob told reporters and analysts on Thursday, adding that the country also faced structural issues.

[BANGKOK] Thailand's economy is not experiencing recession, but is growing slowly and below potential, central bank chief Veerathai Santiprabhob told reporters and analysts on Thursday, adding that the country also faced structural issues.

Last month, the central bank cut its 2019 economic growth forecast to 2.8 per cent from 3.3 per cent, as exports weakened amid rising global trade tension. Last year's growth was 4.1 percent.

REUTERS