You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thailand not in recession, just growing below potential: central bank chief

Thu, Oct 10, 2019 - 12:59 PM

nz_bangkok_101076.jpg
Thailand's economy is not experiencing recession, but is growing slowly and below potential, central bank chief Veerathai Santiprabhob told reporters and analysts on Thursday, adding that the country also faced structural issues.
PHOTO: AFP

[BANGKOK] Thailand's economy is not experiencing recession, but is growing slowly and below potential, central bank chief Veerathai Santiprabhob told reporters and analysts on Thursday, adding that the country also faced structural issues.

Last month, the central bank cut its 2019 economic growth forecast to 2.8 per cent from 3.3 per cent, as exports weakened amid rising global trade tension. Last year's growth was 4.1 percent. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

World Bank says 2019 Asia Pacific growth to slow to 5.8% on trade tensions

Apple removes police-tracking app used in Hong Kong protests from its app store

More Hong Kong protests planned as its MTR limps back to business

Japan's soft machinery orders heighten doubts over business spending

US tariffs on China are working: US Secretary of Commerce

Global Ready Talent programme launched to train young talent for overseas postings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly