Thailand reports first Covid-19 death since Nov

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Bangkok
THAILAND reported its first coronavirus death in almost two months as a resurgence in the outbreak tied to migrant labourers in a seaside province near the capital continued to infect more people.
A 45-year-old man in Rayong province, who tested positive for Covid-19 and...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes