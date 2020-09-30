You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thailand to consider fresh stimulus measures to revive economy

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 4:17 PM

tl-thailand-e-300920.jpg
Thailand is considering offering tax incentives to its middle and upper income groups to bolster consumption as part of new measures to revive an economy reeling under the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BANGKOK] Thailand is considering offering tax incentives to its middle and upper income groups to bolster consumption as part of new measures to revive an economy reeling under the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The nation's top economic panel will meet on Oct 7 to discuss the stimulus measures, which may take effect in the fourth quarter, Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow told reporters Wednesday. The tax breaks will come on top of the 51 billion baht (S$2.2 billion) cash handouts approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday that's targeted at the low-income groups and welfare card holders, he said.

Thailand, like most of the emerging market economies, is betting on an expansive fiscal policy to cushion the blow from the pandemic that's devastated its tourism and manufacturing sectors. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha is now accelerating government spending to turn around the economy that the central bank estimates will take two years to return to the pre-pandemic level.

"The government is moving in the right direction as it realises now that this group's incomes have not been as affected by the coronavirus pandemic and will be able to boost the economy," Somprawin Manprasert, chief economist at Bank of Ayudhya said. "What's important next is whether the measures will offer long-term support instead of a one-time or short-term relief measure."

While Thailand has been relatively successful at containing the virus, with 3,564 total infections, its economy is on track for a record contraction this year after the pandemic disrupted international trade and travel, the nation's key growth drivers. It has announced plans to gradually allow return of foreign tourists in a bid to minimise job losses and prevent shuttering of more hotels and travel-related businesses.

SEE ALSO

Thailand to slowly restart tourism with flight from China

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Cabinet on Tuesday cleared 1.47 trillion baht borrowing in the fiscal year starting Oct 1 to fund fiscal stimulus and a budget shortfall amid dwindling government revenue. The budget deficit reached 3.9 per cent of gross domestic product in the first nine months of the 2019-20 fiscal year after revenue fell 10.3 per cent to 2.34 trillion baht from a year earlier, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday.

The government is also discussing with the Securities and Exchange Commission to find ways to stabilise the stock market, Mr Supattanapong said. The steps may include a fund to stabilise the market during sharp declines, he said.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand unveiled a series of measures including a ban on short selling of securities, narrowing the limit for daily movement of individual stocks and new circuit breakers for the benchmark index following a sell-off in the wake of virus outbreak in March. Some of the restrictions have since been rolled back but the SET index of stocks is down 21 per cent this year.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

SFA awards tender for nine HDB carpark rooftop sites for urban farming

23 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including three in the community

Saudi economy shrank by 7% in Q2 showing depth of coronavirus hit

UK GDP collapsed slightly less than first thought in Q2

MAS seen keeping monetary policy on hold on recovery hopes: poll

British finance chief in balancing act over virus plan

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 30, 2020 04:27 PM
Real Estate

Shophouses on Baghdad Street, Telok Ayer area up for sale

SIX shophouses - three on Baghdad Street, and another three in the Telok Ayer area - were put up for sale on...

Sep 30, 2020 04:27 PM
Companies & Markets

Sembmarine shares rise 2.8% as investors gain optimism on potential merger

SEMBCORP Marine (SMM) shares rose 2.8 per cent on Wednesday following Keppel Corporation's Vision 2030 update on...

Sep 30, 2020 04:21 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares closed on a positive note Wednesday as traders welcomed factory data indicating China's...

Sep 30, 2020 04:11 PM
Banking & Finance

SoftBank's Fortress to put 60b yen in Japanese rental firm Leopalace21: Nikkei

[TOKYO] US investment fund Fortress Investment Group will likely extend about 60 billion yen (S$778.2 million) to...

Sep 30, 2020 04:00 PM
Government & Economy

SFA awards tender for nine HDB carpark rooftop sites for urban farming

THE Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has awarded the tender for nine sites at the rooftops of Housing and Development...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brokers' take: DBS upgrades Keppel to 'buy', says O&M review could restore confidence

Temasek prices its longest US$1b 50-year bond at 2.5%

Amazon to take Citigroup office space in Singapore's finance hub

Stocks to watch: Keppel, DBS, Singapore Airlines, CCT, CMT, Teckwah

HDB appoints to its board SAF commander, architect and ambassador

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.