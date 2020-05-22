Thailand to extend coronavirus emergency to end of June

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[BANGKOK] Thailand will maintain its state of emergency over the coronavirus until the end of June, its Covid-19 task force said on Friday, in an effort to keep infections under control, as the government prepares to ease restrictions further.
Shopping malls and department stores reopened...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes