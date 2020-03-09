You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thailand tourist arrivals in February fall 44.3% due to coronavirus

Mon, Mar 09, 2020 - 4:26 PM

file79m7gi461bq10037w1l9.jpg
The number of tourist arrivals in Thailand fell 44.3 per cent in February from a year earlier due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said on Monday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BANGKOK] The number of tourist arrivals in Thailand fell 44.3 per cent in February from a year earlier due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said on Monday.

Visitors from China, Thailand's biggest source of tourists, tumbled 85.3 per cent, TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn told a meeting of tourism operators.

In the worst-case scenario, the number of foreign tourists may fall to 30 million this year from last year's 39.8 million, with spending down 22 per cent, "if the virus situation bottoms in May", he said.

Just last week, Mr Yuthasak said tourist numbers might drop by six million this year.

Tourism is crucial to Thailand as spending by foreign visitors amounted to 1.93 trillion baht (S$84.52 billion) last year, or 11 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

SEE ALSO

Senior management at China's Trip.com to take pay cuts

The government said last week it will seek Cabinet approval on Tuesday for a US$3.2 billion stimulus package to ease the virus impact.

But Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Monday there would be no such cash handouts.

South-east Asia's second-largest economy may grow less than 1 per cent this year, Thanavath Phonvichai, dean and economics professor of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, told reporters on Monday.

Growth in 2019 was 2.4 per cent, the lowest in five years.

The central bank will closely monitor global oil prices and financial market developments and discuss them at its monetary policy review on March 25, assistant governor Chantavarn Sucharitakul said in a text message to reporters.

The central bank last month cut its key rate by a quarter point to a record low 1 per cent. Most economists expect further easing this month. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Thailand says airlines may face virus medical bills in new rules

Malaysia names new anti-graft agency chief to lead 1MDB probe

Australian PM mulls cash handout as part of fiscal stimulus: Sky News

Cruise ship heads to Singapore after rebuff by Malaysia, Thailand over virus fears

Japan monitoring market moves as stocks plunge, yen soars: Suga

South Korea sees lowest new virus infections for 2 weeks

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 9, 2020 04:32 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks down 4.23% on virus fears, oil price crash

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares were hammered Monday by growing fears about the impact of coronavirus on the global...

Mar 9, 2020 04:27 PM
Stocks

Europe: London, Frankfurt stocks slump 8%; Paris sinks 4%

[LONDON] The British and German stock markets slumped over 8 per cent and French equities shed 4 per cent in opening...

Mar 9, 2020 04:20 PM
Consumer

Senior management at China's Trip.com to take pay cuts

[BEIJING] China's largest online travel firm Trip.com said on Monday that senior management of the company would...

Mar 9, 2020 04:15 PM
Garage

Migrant worker recruitment platform Sama raises US$1.2m from Collaborative Fund, 3tvcp

SINGAPORE-BASED Sama, which runs a digital platform to match migrant workers to jobs, has raised US$1.15 million in...

Mar 9, 2020 04:02 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand says airlines may face virus medical bills in new rules

[BANGKOK] Thailand's aviation regulator said airlines should ask passengers coming from high-risk territories for...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.