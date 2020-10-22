Thailand welcomes tourists back even as Bangkok protests heat up

A group of Chinese tourists arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Oct 20. They were the first arrivals since Thailand banned commercial flights in April to combat Covid-19.

Bangkok

THAI Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Wednesday he was preparing to lift emergency measures imposed last week to stop protests in Bangkok and that disputes should be settled in parliament.

His comments in an address to the nation comes as Thailand received a group of tourists from China, its first such arrivals since commercial flights were banned in April to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The emergency measures from last Thursday prompted demonstrations by tens of thousands of people, the biggest in three months of rallies to demand Mr Prayuth's removal and reforms to curb the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

"I will make the first move to de-escalate this situation. I am currently preparing to lift the state of severe emergency in Bangkok and will do so promptly if there are no violent incidents," he said.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The measures had banned political gatherings of five or more people and the publication of information deemed to threaten security.

"We must now step back from the edge of the slippery slope that can easily slide to chaos," he added.

The protests have become the biggest challenge to Thailand's establishment in years and have drawn the most open opposition to the monarchy in decades despite lese majeste laws setting jail terms of up to 15 years for insulting royalty.

As Mr Prayuth spoke, tens of thousands of protesters marched towards his office at Government House to demand his resignation as well as the lifting of the emergency measures and release of dozens of activists arrested in a crackdown.

The protestors have set a three-day deadline for Mr Prayuth to quit. Protest leader Patsaravalee Tanakitvibulpon warned that if he doesnt resign within three days, he will face the people again.

Protesters say Mr Prayuth engineered an election last year to keep hold of power he seized in a 2014 coup. He says the election was fair.

The other demands of protesters are for a new constitution and for reforms to a monarch they say has enabled years of military domination.

The palace has a policy of making no comment to media.

In his speech, Mr Prayuth said disputes should be resolved in parliament. His supporters are in the majority, the entire upper house having been appointed by his former junta.

"The protesters have made their voices and views heard," he said. "It is now time for them to let their views be reconciled with the views of other segments of Thai society."

Scores of Thai royalists and anti-government protesters earlier confronted each other at Ramkhamhaeng University. The yellow-shirted royalists advanced on student protesters and the two sides shouted abuse at each other. Some threw water bottles and other objects before the students pulled back and police stepped in to separate the sides.

Amidst the protests, 39 tourists from Shanghai arrived on Tuesday night, the deputy director of the country's main Suvarnabhumi Airport, Kittipong Kittikachorn, said in a statement. Thai public television showed masked tourists exiting the airport, with officials in full protective equipment spraying their luggage with disinfectant.

The unrest has not impacted interest in the country, Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn told Reuters.

"There have been no cancellations or any enquiries about it so far and people are following the news," he said. The tourism-reliant country could see just 6.7 million foreign visitors this year, the government says, less than a fifth of a record 39.8 million in 2019.

The government banned commercial flights in April to keep Covid-19 at bay, and new cases have mostly been Thais returning home. The country has reported a total of 3,700 infections. New tourist arrivals are on special 90-day visas and must quarantine for two weeks - seven days in their hotel rooms and seven days on their hotel grounds - and test negative three times before they can move around freely.

"Once they pass that, they will be able to move to other destinations (within Thailand)," Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Thai PBS television.

A second batch of 147 tourists from Guangzhou, China, are due to arrive on Oct 26, with more due next month. "Winter is coming so more tourists from European countries, the United States, South Korea and Japan would also like to come visit us around this time," said Mr Phiphat. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG