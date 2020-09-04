You are here

Thailand's 100-day virus-free run ends with new local case

Fri, Sep 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200904_NAHTHAI4LNS9_4227464.jpg
A Covid-19 information sign at a near-empty Wat Pho in Bangkok on Wednesday. The reemergence of the virus may derail Thailand's plans to gradually reopen its popular cultural sites and beaches to foreign visitors from next month.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Bangkok

THAILAND detected its first locally transmitted Covid-19 case since late May, snapping a streak of 100 days without community transmission.

The new case on Thursday was confirmed in an inmate of a prison in Bangkok shortly after incarceration. The patient's history showed...

