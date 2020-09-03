Thailand's Aug headline CPI drops 0.50% y-o-y, smaller than forecast fall

Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) declined 0.50 per cent in August from a year earlier, a smaller than expected drop, commerce ministry data showed on Thursday.

The reading compared with a forecast for a fall of 0.65 per cent in a Reuters poll, and July's 0.98 per cent decline.

The core CPI index rose 0.30 per cent from a year earlier, compared with a forecast of 0.30 per cent increase, and against July's 0.39 per cent rise.

REUTERS