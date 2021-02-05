Thailand's Jan headline CPI falls 0.34% y-o-y, smaller drop than forecast

[BANGKOK] Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) in January dropped a less than expected 0.34 per cent from a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

That compared with a forecast to fall 0.40 per cent in a Reuters poll and followed December's 0.27 per cent decline.

The core CPI index rose 0.21 per cent from a year earlier, compared with a forecast of a 0.20 per cent rise.

REUTERS