You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Thailand's minimum wage is set for second increase in two years

Tue, Jul 09, 2019 - 4:17 PM

doc7656h6citmtx7ui30x_doc6wd444exy2d13m79x705.jpg
Thailand is set to increase minimum wages for a second straight year as it looks to attract workers amid an aging population and shortage of labour in key industries.
i-stock

[BANGKOK] Thailand is set to increase minimum wages for a second straight year as it looks to attract workers amid an aging population and shortage of labour in key industries.

A subcommittee to decide on the extent of increase will meet in the next one to two months to assess the revision based on the state of the economy and industries' competitiveness, Labour Ministry's Permanent Secretary Suthi Sukosol said in an interview Friday. It won't be long before a decision is made, the official said.

The increase was promised during political campaigns leading up to March's disputed elections. The military backed Palang Pracharath Party and Democrat Party - both part of the ruling coalition now - had promised as much as 40 per cent and 25 per cent minimum wage increase, respectively. Thailand last year boosted the national minimum wage for the first time since 2013 raising the daily range from about 2 per cent to 7 per cent to 208 baht (S$12.3) to 330 baht, respectively.

"Anything that was promised during campaigning is just given policies at a political level," Mr Suthi said, when asked if it was likely the country's new government will act on campaign promises of an up to 40 per cent wage jump. "Employers don't want to see it go up, but we are in a shortage of labour."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Construction firms are among those to be most affected by any potential wage increases, while the country's political uncertainty is seen to be a key risk for Thailand's economic outlook, which has already been hit by a slowdown in exports and tourism.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Small countries have role to play in defusing US-China conflict: ESM Goh

Indonesia to send 210 tonnes of garbage back to Australia

US, China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart

Hong Kong protest group vows new rallies, rejects city leader's comments on 'dead' bill

Japan rebuffs Seoul's calls to scrap export curbs

West Africa wealth inequalities reaching extreme levels: report

Editor's Choice

BT_20190709_VICCS9JX1H_3829724.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Way forward is to grow external wing to beat constraints: Chan Chun Sing

BT_20190709_JLOAK_3829631.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

OakNorth to sell loan underwriting tech to Asian incumbents

Prime US REIT.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit is listing now because 'conditions have stabilised'

Most Read

1 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
2 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
3 UNESCO adds Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture to World Heritage list
4 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul
5 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe

Must Read

Temasek.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek posts 1.49% one-year return; divestments outpace investments

LYH_8052.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices down 0.4% in June, break 4-month uptrend: SRX flash data

Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Camsing Healthcare's chairman in Chinese police custody

Techpoint.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand gets S$300m in sustainability-linked loans, Sembcorp to install solar panels on properties

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening