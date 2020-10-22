Thailand's Sept exports fall 3.86% y-o-y, smaller drop than forecast

Thailand's exports in September dropped by a smaller-than-expected 3.86 per cent from a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The drop compared with a forecast in a Reuters poll for a decline of 4.08 per cent in exports, and against August's 7.94 per cent fall.

Imports in September dropped 9.08 per cent from a year earlier, resulting in trade surplus of US$2.23 billion.

In January-September, exports, a key driver of Thai growth, contracted 7.33 per cent from a year earlier, while imports tumbled 14.64 per cent.

REUTERS