Thailand's Sept exports fall 3.86% y-o-y, smaller drop than forecast
[BANGKOK] Thailand's exports in September dropped by a smaller-than-expected 3.86 per cent from a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.
The drop compared with a forecast in a Reuters poll for a decline of 4.08 per cent in exports, and against August's 7.94 per cent fall.
Imports in September dropped 9.08 per cent from a year earlier, resulting in trade surplus of US$2.23 billion.
In January-September, exports, a key driver of Thai growth, contracted 7.33 per cent from a year earlier, while imports tumbled 14.64 per cent.
REUTERS
