The business benefits of a healthy workforce

Did you know that a study in the United States showed that for every dollar which businesses spent on taking care of their workers’ well-being, they saved almost $6 in lower absenteeism costs?1, 2

This is critical in Singapore, where research from HR consulting firm Mercer in 2017 showed that productivity losses from sick leave could reach a staggering S$3.3 billion by 2030.3

Healthcare and wellness programmes in the workplace could help reduce these numbers. While it is essential to ensure that measures such as safety guidelines and risk assessments are in place to prevent workplace accidents, businesses are beginning to realise the importance of health and see the overall value of wellness among their workers.

But keeping workers healthy is not just about reducing the number of days they fall sick.

It is also about boosting safety, productivity and the overall morale in the workplace, all of which will ultimately power the long-term success of businesses.

Professor Chia Sin Eng, Senior Consultant, Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council, which aims to raise workplace safety and health standards in Singapore, says: “Your workforce drives and sustains your business.

“Improving your workers’ safety and health at work reduces their risks of injury and ill-health, leading to their better well-being and a more productive workforce. Conversely, injury and ill-health reduce productivity and quality of life.”

While workplace safety and health is usually associated with high-risk industries like marine or construction, the WSH Council stresses that even businesses in more generalised manual industries like logistics, technology, transportation and retail should invest in workplace health and safety measures.

These come down to ensuring their workers are healthy individuals who eat right, drink enough water, get sufficient rest, and who are well informed about how to manage their own health.

How do these basic health concerns affect safety?

Workers who do not drink enough water might become dehydrated, which can cause headaches, fatigue and a lack of focus.

Or those who do not get enough sleep may suffer from a poor concentration and balance.

If the workers are required to operate machinery or work at height in these conditions, it will be a cause of concern as their safety, and the people around them, could be at risk.

Looking after the physical and mental well-being of employees can make a measurable difference.

For instance, a study conducted by the National University of Singapore in 2012 on total workplace safety and health in Singapore found that when a business invests in its employees’ health, they are 7.4 times more likely to be satisfied with their jobs, 4.4 times more likely to be proud to work for the company and 1.7 times more likely to report work-life balance.4

How can I help my workers to stay healthy?

Keeping employees healthy does not have to cost much. It can take effect via smaller cost-effective strategies and lifestyle changes at the workplace. The key is to create a conducive environment and an encouraging support system.

Get them to stay active and eat right. Give them incentives to maintain their BMI or weight in a healthy or low-risk range

Encourage them to use the stairs instead of the lift, at work and at home

Introduce healthier food options in the workplace

Provide easy access to drinking water

Provide zero or low-sugar drink options in the vending machines

Let them finish work earlier so that they have time for recreational activities Make sure they get enough rest. Schedule regular breaks for workers to prevent physical fatigue and ergonomic problems, and help them to stay alert

Provide workers with a proper rest area

Empower supervisors to reassign work should the workers show signs of inadequate sleep or lack of alertness

Educate workers, through teleconference talks and e-posters, on the impact and benefits of sufficient sleep Help your workers to manage their own health. Offer appropriate on-site health screenings (subsidised/complimentary) recommended by the Health Promotion Board

Offer online health coaching to workers so that they are aware about their health results and can take steps to improve their dietary and lifestyle habits

Offer discounted memberships at fitness facilities

Offer easy access to clean hot/cold drinking water

Train supervisors to educate workers on the symptoms of dehydration during interactions with other workers

Remind workers to adhere to safe distancing in the current Covid-19 situation

Remind workers to maintain good hygiene practices such as avoiding the sharing of utensils as well as frequent hand washing with soap in the current Covid-19 situation To find out more about what you can do as an employer, click here.

