The continuing impact of the novel coronavirus

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 4:14 PM

PHOTO: AFP

Singapore properties affected by the novel coronavirus
Here's a list of confirmed cases of the virus at commercial buildings in Singapore.

Singapore tourist arrivals may fall 25-30% due to virus outbreak: STB
Visitor arrivals to Singapore may fall by 25 to 30 per cent this year due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, after four straight years of growth in arrivals and receipts, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) at its annual year-in-review on Tuesday.

Virus outbreak to take centre stage at local banks' FY19 results briefings
The focus of the upcoming Singapore banks' results will likely centre on the impact of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, with global growth expected to slow as China - the world's second largest economy - takes a hard hit.

Numerous Singapore listcos report disrupted operations in China
A slew of Singapore-listed companies on Monday reported disruptions to their China operations from the mystery virus epidemic that has killed close to a thousand people there.

Singapore's financial district on high alert as infections surface there
Businesses clustered in Singapore's financial district have heightened their monitoring efforts amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, reflecting the realities of Singapore being a large financial centre where banks and other large corporations dot Shenton Way and the Marina Bay.

Recent sell-offs on AEM and UMS an opportunity to buy on the dip: Maybank Kim Eng

IT Show, two other events in Singapore postponed amid virus outbreak
In light of uncertainties from the novel coronavirus outbreak, the organiser of Singapore's IT Show, Food & Beverage Fair and BuildTech Asia/Cargonow has postponed the three events until further notice.

Ride-hailing and taxi firms step up measures to guard against coronavirus
Ride-hailing and taxi companies in Singapore have stepped up their precautionary measures as the novel coronavirus continues to spread. The measures include temperature-taking, suspension of some services, and support for drivers who are quarantined.

READ MORE: How have industries been affected by the virus outbreak?

For the latest numbers on the global situation, go to bt.sg/ncov

Stay updated with all our coverage on the outbreak.

Government & Economy

Taiwan says advises against Hong Kong, Macau travel

Fed chief Powell likely to give Congress largely positive economic update

Singapore properties affected by the novel coronavirus

Hopes crisis nearly over as rains forecast to douse more Australia wildfires

Coronavirus case confirmed in California, takes US total to 13

Hong Kong housing block evacuated after double coronavirus find

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 11, 2020 04:02 PM
Companies & Markets

Recent sell-offs on AEM and UMS an opportunity to buy on the dip: Maybank Kim Eng

MAYBANK Kim Eng is of the view that FY2020 earnings for semiconductor-related plays AEM Holdings and UMS Holdings...

Feb 11, 2020 03:51 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks end 1% higher on battery makers; virus worries persist

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended higher on Tuesday, led by a rally in battery makers, although worries about the...

Feb 11, 2020 03:49 PM
Real Estate

Fu Lu Shou Complex strata offices up for sale with S$1,400 psf guide price

THREE strata office units at Fu Lu Shou Complex on Rochor Road are up for sale at a guide price of S$7.2 million or...

Feb 11, 2020 03:43 PM
Real Estate

China home sales plunged 90% in first week of February

[SHANGHAI] Home sales in China have been dealt a huge blow by the spreading coronavirus with figures showing...

Feb 11, 2020 03:39 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end higher on broad-based gains; NZ up over 1%

[BENGALURU] Broad-based gains pushed Australian shares higher on Tuesday, with tech stocks leading the pack,...

