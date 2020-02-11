The continuing impact of the novel coronavirus

Singapore properties affected by the novel coronavirus

Here's a list of confirmed cases of the virus at commercial buildings in Singapore.

Singapore tourist arrivals may fall 25-30% due to virus outbreak: STB

Visitor arrivals to Singapore may fall by 25 to 30 per cent this year due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, after four straight years of growth in arrivals and receipts, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) at its annual year-in-review on Tuesday.

Virus outbreak to take centre stage at local banks' FY19 results briefings

The focus of the upcoming Singapore banks' results will likely centre on the impact of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, with global growth expected to slow as China - the world's second largest economy - takes a hard hit.

Numerous Singapore listcos report disrupted operations in China

A slew of Singapore-listed companies on Monday reported disruptions to their China operations from the mystery virus epidemic that has killed close to a thousand people there.

Singapore's financial district on high alert as infections surface there

Businesses clustered in Singapore's financial district have heightened their monitoring efforts amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, reflecting the realities of Singapore being a large financial centre where banks and other large corporations dot Shenton Way and the Marina Bay.

IT Show, two other events in Singapore postponed amid virus outbreak

In light of uncertainties from the novel coronavirus outbreak, the organiser of Singapore's IT Show, Food & Beverage Fair and BuildTech Asia/Cargonow has postponed the three events until further notice.

Ride-hailing and taxi firms step up measures to guard against coronavirus

Ride-hailing and taxi companies in Singapore have stepped up their precautionary measures as the novel coronavirus continues to spread. The measures include temperature-taking, suspension of some services, and support for drivers who are quarantined.

