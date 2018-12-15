You are here

Home > Government & Economy

The cost of Trump's tariffs on technology? US$1b a month

Sat, Dec 15, 2018 - 10:22 AM

[WASHINGTON] US companies paid US$1 billion more in tariffs on technology products imported from China in October than a year earlier, as new duties imposed by the Trump administration took effect.

The tariff costs rose more than seven-fold to US$1.3 billion, as the world's two biggest economies became embroiled in a trade war, according to data provided by the Consumer Technology Association and analysed by consulting firm The Trade Partnership.

President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on US$250 billion in Chinese imports since early July. The duties have been implemented in three tranches, the latest of which applied to US$200 billion in goods and took effect Sept 24.

A new round of talks between the two governments has raised hopes of a lasting truce. After Mr Trump met President Xi Jinping in Buenos Aires on Dec 1, the US agreed to put off raising the tariff rate on the US$200 billion of imports from 10 per cent to 25 per cent. US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is leading talks to reach a deal on "structural changes" to China's economy by March 1.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Technology products now subject to higher tariffs include everything from printed circuit boards to computer servers and vacuum cleaners. Apple Inc has so far avoided tariffs on popular products it manufactures in China such as the iPhone and Apple Watch.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

Dec 15, 2018
Real Estate

Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids

BT_20181215_LTCRUISE15_3644367.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Transport

Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020

BT_20181215_NRBRUNCHP1_3644529.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Brunch

All together now: The growing co-living scene in Singapore

Most Read

1 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
2 Singapore shares end higher on Thursday
3 Hyflux suspends contract for desalination package in Iran
4 SingPost names Singapore chief, reports seasonal parcel surge
5 US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

Must Read

BT_20181215_NRBRUNCHP1_3644529.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Brunch

All together now: The growing co-living scene in Singapore

BT_20181215_LTCRUISE15_3644367.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Transport

Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020

Dec 15, 2018
Real Estate

Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids

BT_20181215_KRKEONG_3644590.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Real Estate

Duck & Hippo founder sets another record price for shophouse

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening