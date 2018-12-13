You are here

Home > Government & Economy

The Fed’s job just got more complicated

Thu, Dec 13, 2018 - 6:46 AM

BP_Federal Reserve_131218_17.jpg
According to its most recent financial report, the US Federal Reserve is insolvent. That is, its net worth is negative: As of last quarter, the Fed had losses of US$66.5 billion in its securities holdings, while its capital stands at US$39.1 billion.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] According to its most recent financial report, the US Federal Reserve is insolvent. That is, its net worth is negative: As of last quarter, the Fed had losses of US$66.5 billion in its securities holdings, while its capital stands at US$39.1 billion.

That may be ironic for an institution tasked with ensuring that major banks have sufficient capital to maintain solvency in a crisis. From a financial perspective, that's not really a problem for the Fed — it can always print the cash as it needs. From a political perspective, however, the Fed could be vulnerable.

Some history: During the Great Recession, the Fed bought more than US$4 trillion in US Treasury bonds and related government debt — its so-called quantitative easing programme — which count as assets on its balance sheet. The corresponding liabilities are reserve deposit accounts that commercial banks hold with the Fed.

Until 2015, the Fed paid very little interest on reserve deposits but collected interest from its holdings of securities. These profits, amounting to billions of dollars, were regularly distributed to the Treasury.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Now the Fed is raising interest rates, and that hits its balance sheet in two ways. First, it has to pay higher rates on reserve deposits. Second, the rising rates lower the market value of the Fed's bonds.

Just as the extra profits that the Fed earned on its portfolio went to the Treasury, any losses it incurs fall to the Treasury. In normal times, this isn't a big deal; the Fed is not required to ask the Treasury for the money to make up those losses. The Fed can simply wait until it makes the money back through its normal operations.

If another financial crisis were to strike before then, however, the Fed could find itself in an awkward position. With interest rates so close to zero already, the Fed could not stimulate the economy very much just by cutting rates. It would almost certainly want to restart its quantitative easing programme.

But if the Fed is still technically in debt from its last quantitative easing programme, then it's bound to face scrutiny if not opposition from the public and from Congress. Much of the Fed's power stems from it being able to act decisively in times of crisis. Public mistrust and potential congressional opposition would undercut this ability.

That would be devastating. Financial institutions would be unsure how much support the Fed could provide to markets, and for how long.

That's why the Fed needs to wind down its stock of assets and rebuild its capital buffer quickly — but not too quickly: A rapid selloff can itself trigger a crisis, as the Fed learned in 2013's so-called taper tantrum. The Fed has since committed to selling off assets at a slow and steady pace.

It's a difficult balance. That, at least as much as any criticism he might receive from the president, is why Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is deserving of some sympathy — from the public and from Congress.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

Economy watchers trim Singapore 2019 GDP forecasts

Who will be Britain's next leader if May goes?

Seletar Airport flight procedures pose no risk to Pasir Gudang port, says Khaw

Khaw welcomes Malaysia's move to de-escalate as two ships leave; urges complete withdrawal

Consumer confidence up in Q3: Nielsen

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_131218_4.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

BT_20181213_NESTE_3642255.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neste invests 1.4b euros, builds new Singapore plant

BP_OUE_131218_9.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Reits' asset injections: A little less action a little more discretion, please

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
3 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price

Must Read

BP_dollar_131218_4.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

BP_SGcbd_131218_5.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Economy watchers trim Singapore 2019 GDP forecasts

BT_20181213_MAY13_3642312.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Who will be Britain's next leader if May goes?

BT_20181213_PASIRGUDANG_3642329.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Seletar Airport flight procedures pose no risk to Pasir Gudang port, says Khaw

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening