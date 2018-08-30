You are here

Home > Government & Economy
COMMENTARY

The Fed should prepare for the unexpected

Thu, Aug 30, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180830_NAHFED30_3546940.jpg
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell (right) with New York Fed president John Williams and Kansas City Fed president Esther George at the Kansas City Fed's annual Economic Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Aug 24. The US economy could face a recession in the next couple of years.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Washington

OFFICIALS at the US Federal Reserve are grappling with an important issue: how to deal with the possibility that the economy doesn't act the way they expect it to. Judging from their analyses, different risks will require different responses - and at least one concern isn't getting enough attention.

Managing uncertainty was among the big topics of last weekend's annual economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, hosted by the Kansas City Fed. Jerome Powell, the new chair of the Board of Governors, emphasised the wide range of uncertainty associated with the Fed's baseline models.

In a separate research paper, a number of high-ranking Fed staffers explored what policy makers should do when they're not sure how worker scarcity will affect inflation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Their analyses reveal multiple forms of risk, not all of which imply the same policy response. Consider, for example, the Fed's primary monetary policy tool, the setting of short-term interest rates.

At first glance, the central bank's plans don't seem consistent with its goals of achieving 2 per cent inflation and maximum employment: It intends to gradually raise rates above their long-term average over the next couple of years, resulting in abnormally low unemployment and above-target inflation. Why not aim to hit its target by raising rates faster?

One answer is that the Fed doesn't know how effective its interest-rate hikes will be (a risk originally studied by William Brainard).

If they're more powerful than expected, inflation will be too low and growth will be less than it could be. It they're ineffective, there's not much the central bank can do anyway. So from a risk-management perspective, it makes sense to be cautious about raising rates, to avoid going too far.

But now let's consider another risk - that the relationship between unemployment and inflation, expressed in what economists call the Phillips curve, will prove different than expected.

In the Fed's view, a low unemployment rate spurs inflation by pushing up wages. But there's a lot of uncertainty about the magnitude of this effect. If it's stronger than expected (a steep Phillips curve), then the central bank's planned interest-rate increases will fail to keep inflation in check.

If it's weak (a flat curve), it doesn't matter much anyway. So in this case, the Fed is better off erring on the side of action, raising rates faster in the hope of hitting its inflation target.

Yet the staff paper downplayed and Mr Powell ignored what I see as the most important risk: that the US economy could face a recession in the next couple of years.

As then-chair Janet Yellen's speech at Jackson Hole two years ago revealed, the Fed lacks tools to deal with such a contingency. The best way to prepare is to ensure that the economy is as strong as possible when the downturn hits. And that requires keeping interest rates lower than the Fed is currently planning to do. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

RCEP trade deal could be delivered by year-end: PM Lee

Asean service providers, exporters to gain from new agreements

MAS and Dubai authority sign fintech accord

UK, EU to drop Oct deadline for Brexit

Indonesia, Australia hope to announce economic partnership on Aug 31

Home prices in 20 US cities post smallest gain since 2016

Editor's Choice

BT_20180830_JQCLOUD_3546966.jpg
Aug 30, 2018
Startups

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

Aug 30, 2018
Real Estate

Dr M & Forest City: mixed views on investor impact

Aug 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble survives but will it be able to thrive again?

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
3 DBS or UOB, why not both?
4 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
5 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

doc71noymei6yf1lzo9c7_doc71nrwh5jhehu7j012h5.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

RCEP talks could be nearing finish line; integrated Asean a more attractive economic partner: PM Lee

doc71noymei6yf1lzo9c7_doc71nrwh5jhehu7j012h5.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Asean services providers, exporters to gain from two accords signed at Asean Economic Ministers Meeting

colin-mas-29.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS and Dubai authority sign fintech accord

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening