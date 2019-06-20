You are here

Home > Government & Economy

The most aggressive interest rate hikers in Asia are now reversing course

Thu, Jun 20, 2019 - 7:47 AM

BP_Bank Indonesia_200619_44.jpg
While Bank Indonesia is widely expected to leave its benchmark rate unchanged on Thursday, the central bank has offered its strongest signal yet that cuts are on the horizon.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesia is on track to join the Philippines in a new monetary-easing cycle as a darkening global outlook forces Asia's most aggressive interest-rate hikers of recent times to reverse course.

While Bank Indonesia is widely expected to leave its benchmark rate unchanged on Thursday, the central bank has offered its strongest signal yet that cuts are on the horizon. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, which pulled the trigger with a quarter-point reduction in May, is seen moving again on the same day.

Indonesia and the Philippines each hiked interest rates by 175 basis points last year, which helped their currencies rebound and kept inflation in check amid an emerging-market rout. But in 2019 the story has changed: waning global demand, a worsening US-China trade war and a cautious Federal Reserve is making Asian central banks from India to Australia shift toward looser monetary policy to bolster economic growth.

"Both central banks have a clear easing bias," said Krystal Tan, an economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group in Singapore. They "hiked aggressively last year mainly due to a hawkish Fed in the case of Indonesia and high inflation in the Philippines, but both factors have since dissipated, giving them scope to unwind the earlier hikes to support growth."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

While Philippine inflation quickened last month, it remains within a 2-4 per cent target and had been slowing since October. But with disappointing economic growth in the first quarter, Bangko Sentral Governor Benjamin Diokno may further step on the monetary easing gas. A survey by Bloomberg shows 16 of 24 economists predict a 25-basis-point cut to 4.25 per cent on Thursday.

"Inflation remains on a downtrend and growth is still hampered by the lingering effects of the delayed passage of the budget," said Eugenia Victorino, Asia strategist at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB in Singapore, who's among those forecasting a cut. A gloomy global outlook also presents "risk of further easing down the road," she said.

Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo this week said there's room to ease monetary policy, after earlier warning that South-east Asia's biggest economy will probably grow below the midpoint of a 5-5.4 per cent forecast this year. But the risk of global uncertainty once again rattling financial markets and spurring capital outflows is complicating his decision.

Only six of 34 economists in a Bloomberg survey, which started before Mr Warjiyo made his comments this week, see a lowering of the benchmark rate to 5.75 per cent on Thursday, with the rest predicting a hold. A surprise cut would be Indonesia's first since September 2017.

"The time is right for BI to switch gears," said Rahul Bajoria, a senior economist at Barclays in Singapore, who expects a reduction. "We do not see Indonesia's stability as being jeopardized with a small rate cutting cycle, rather it will help balance growth risks."

 

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Brazil's Moro says victim of 'revenge' for corruption drive

US Democrats say little gained as Trump ex-aide Hicks snubs lawmakers' questions

Trump gives tax cuts guru Laffer highest US civilian award

US-Japan trade deal progress likely in 'months': US official

US says Saudis can do more after UN Khashoggi probe

New York to get one of world's most ambitious carbon reduction plans

Editor's Choice

BT_20190620_JKSIAS20_3813673.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias marks 20 years with funding still a key question

BT_20190620_VTPENT20_3813632.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Real Estate

No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

Most Read

1 Faster, better, cheaper: leveraging fintech for remittance services
2 Singapore residents can now use Nets cards for payments at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru
3 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads
4 Investor pressure drives regional venture funds to sustainability deals
5 Independent startup accelerator Accelerating Asia to close US$5m pre-seed VC fund in July

Must Read

BT_20190620_JKSIAS20_3813673.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias marks 20 years with funding still a key question

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

BT_20190620_VTPENT20_3813632.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Real Estate

No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale

BP_Fed_200619_22.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve opens door to rate cut amid growing 'uncertainties'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening