Theresa May promises to set out timetable for quitting in June

[LONDON] Theresa May took a major step closer to leaving office, in the face of growing demands to quit as UK prime minister over her failure to deliver Brexit.

The embattled premier agreed to set out a timetable for her exit early next month, after she puts her Brexit deal to another vote in the House of Commons, the Conservative Party's most senior rank-and-file politician Graham Brady announced. The pound fell.

"We had a very frank exchange with the prime minister," Mr Brady told reporters on Thursday, after he and other senior Conservatives met her for a showdown behind closed doors.

Mr Brady said he and Mrs May agreed that they will meet again to finalise the timetable for electing a new Conservative leader after the Withdrawal Agreement Bill is put to a vote in the House of Commons in the first week of June. This meeting will happen regardless of whether the Brexit deal law is approved or rejected, he said.

BLOOMBERG