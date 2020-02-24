These places just restricted travel from South Korea

Fourteen countries and a US territory placed tighter entry restrictions on people travelling from South Korea after a sharp jump in coronavirus cases prompted the government in Seoul to raise its infectious-disease alert to the highest level.

[SINGAPORE] Fourteen countries and a US territory placed tighter entry restrictions on people travelling from South Korea after a sharp jump in coronavirus cases prompted the government in Seoul to raise its infectious-disease alert to the highest level.

Measures include banning entry for people who have been in South Korea in the past 14 days and mandatory health checks, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The number of infections in South Korea rose to 763 as at 9am local time, up from 602 Sunday, the most for anywhere outside mainland China. Seven people have died in the country from the virus.

There are no restrictions on travel within South Korea, though the government has urged people in Daegu or those who visited the virus hot-spot within the past 14 days to self quarantine for at least two weeks.

Israel, Bahrain, Jordan

Banning entry for people who travelled to South Korea within 14 days.

Kiribati

Travellers who have been to South Korea within 14 days must submit medical documents to prove they aren't infected.

Samoa

Travellers who visited or transited via South Korea need to self quarantine in a country with no virus cases and must submit medical documents within three days before entering the country.

Brunei

Designates South Korea as a high-risk country. Travellers are required to monitor their health for 14 days after arriving.

Th UK

Travelers who visited South Korea need to self quarantine for 14 days if they show symptoms of the disease and will be required to report to authorities.

Turkmenistan

Travellers from countries with confirmed virus cases will be taken for medical checks. Anyone showing symptoms will be quarantined for as long as seven days at a hospital.

Kazakhstan

Travellers from South Korea will be under medical monitoring for 24 days, which includes 10 days of visits by medical officials and follow-up phone calls.

Macau

Macau has designated South Korea a high-risk country. Travellers who visited within 14 days will be given medical checks.

Oman

Travellers who visited South Korea need to be quarantined for 14 days.

Ethiopia and Qatar

Travellers who visited South Korea will be required to self quarantine for 14 days.

Uganda

People who traveled or transited via South Korea need 14 days of self quarantine if they show symptoms.

The US

The US Department of State issued a level 2 travel advisory. While it tells people to take extra care when traveling to South Korea, it hasn't put restrictions on people coming from the country to the US. Travellers to American Samoa will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days in Hawaii if they visited South Korea within 14 days and need to submit medical documents three days before entering the territory.

BLOOMBERG