Three dead, 24 injured after strong quake in Indonesia's Sulawesi

[JAKARTA] At least three people have died and 24 been injured after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Sulawesi island, the country's disaster mitigation agency said in a statement on Friday.

The epicentre of the quake was 6km north-east of Majene, at a depth of 10km.

Thousands of residents fled their homes to seek safety after the quake, the statement said.

The disaster mitigation agency said a hotel and the governor's office were severely damaged.

