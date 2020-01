Three Japanese citizens among more than 200 evacuated from China have tested positive for a new strain of coronavirus, Japan's health minister said on Thursday.

The three people arrived in Japan on Wednesday, on the first flight to evacuate Japanese citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of a deadly outbreak that has killed 170 people and injected thousands.

AFP