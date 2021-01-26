Three previous Covid-19 cases test positive for UK strain in Singapore

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] Three of the previously reported Covid-19 cases here have tested positive for the B117 strain of the coronavirus that is circulating in the United Kingdom.
This was detected after the National Public Health Laboratory conducted whole genome sequencing and phylogenetic analysis...
