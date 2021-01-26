You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Three previous Covid-19 cases test positive for UK strain in Singapore

Tue, Jan 26, 2021 - 11:43 PM

[SINGAPORE] Three of the previously reported Covid-19 cases here have tested positive for the B117 strain of the coronavirus that is circulating in the United Kingdom.

This was detected after the National Public Health Laboratory conducted whole genome sequencing and phylogenetic analysis...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Biden stimulus plan could boost US output by 5 per cent over three years: IMF

Hong Kong enacts second lockdown in Kowloon for Covid tests

IMF boosts world growth outlook as vaccines outweigh uncertainty

WHO experts issue recommendations on Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

Thai health minister urges understanding over vaccine plan

Conte quits as Italy's PM in tactical bid to build new majority

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 26, 2021 11:36 PM
Government & Economy

Biden stimulus plan could boost US output by 5 per cent over three years: IMF

[WASHINGTON] Preliminary estimates show US President Joe Biden's proposed US$1.9 trillion economic stimulus package...

Jan 26, 2021 11:33 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong enacts second lockdown in Kowloon for Covid tests

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong has implemented a second neighbourhood lockdown in part of the densely-populated Kowloon area...

Jan 26, 2021 11:29 PM
Government & Economy

IMF boosts world growth outlook as vaccines outweigh uncertainty

[WASHINGTON] The International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for global growth this year, betting the rollout...

Jan 26, 2021 10:49 PM
Government & Economy

WHO experts issue recommendations on Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

[GENEVA] A World Health Organization (WHO) panel of experts recommended on Tuesday that the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine...

Jan 26, 2021 10:44 PM
Government & Economy

Thai health minister urges understanding over vaccine plan

[BANGKOK] Thailand's health minister called for understanding on Tuesday and sought to explain the country's...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Sheng Siong staff to get up to 16 months' bonus for FY2020

Netherlands has worst riots in four decades over Covid curbs

Malaysia secures 18.4m doses of Russian, Chinese Covid-19 vaccines

CDL ranked world's top real estate company on Global 100 index

Keppel DC Reit H2 DPU up 27.5% to 4.795 Singapore cents

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for