Tighter border measures for travellers on Business Travel Pass scheme

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THE multi-ministry task force on Tuesday announced that Singapore will be tightening border measures for travellers from Vietnam as well as those on the Business Travel Pass (BTP) scheme. Meanwhile, border measures for travellers from New South Wales (NSW), Australia, will be adjusted, given the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes