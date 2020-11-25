Time is ripe to produce new generation of MNCs: Chan

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE has a "historic opportunity" to turn more local companies into global champions, said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing.
As more of such companies emerge, they will create better jobs for Singaporeans and uplift small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes