You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Tokyo expects 'large number' of new virus cases on Wednesday: governor

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 12:48 PM

AB_test_240620.jpg
Tokyo will record "quite a large number" of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday after a cluster of infections was discovered at an office, Governor Yuriko Koike said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Tokyo will record "quite a large number" of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday after a cluster of infections was discovered at an office, Governor Yuriko Koike said.

"Clusters in the workplace have become a big problem lately," Ms Koike told reporters, adding that test results...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Johnson Controls, EDB to set up S$50m lab to drive innovations in Singapore's built environment

Thai May exports fall 22.5% y-o-y, worse than forecast

Malaysia's May CPI falls 2.9% y-o-y, weaker than forecast

Australians' trust in China plummets amid rifts

SMEs, low-wage workers among concerns of 2nd batch of new PAP candidates

Japan's success in curbing Covid-19 cases now hampers search for cures

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 24, 2020 12:53 PM
Transport

Japan car sales recovering after big fall in April, May: Nissan executive

[TOKYO] Nissan Motor on Wednesday said that car sales in Japan were recovering after a drop in demand in April and...

Jun 24, 2020 12:41 PM
Real Estate

Government land sales programme continues to moderate given Covid-19 impact

THE latest government land sales (GLS) programme continues to cut the land supply for residential home units taking...

Jun 24, 2020 12:26 PM
Government & Economy

Johnson Controls, EDB to set up S$50m lab to drive innovations in Singapore's built environment

JOHNSON Controls on Wednesday said it is partnering the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) to set up a S$50...

Jun 24, 2020 12:25 PM
Government & Economy

Thai May exports fall 22.5% y-o-y, worse than forecast

[BANGKOK] Thailand's exports in May dropped by a more-than-expected 22.5 per cent from a year earlier, led by lower...

Jun 24, 2020 12:23 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's May CPI falls 2.9% y-o-y, weaker than forecast

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's economy grappled with subdued consumption for a third straight month in May, with the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.