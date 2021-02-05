 Tokyo governor says Olympics facing 'major issue' after Mori's sexist remarks, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Tokyo governor says Olympics facing 'major issue' after Mori's sexist remarks

Fri, Feb 05, 2021 - 2:11 PM

nz_mori_050286.jpg
Yoshiro Mori, 83, set off a firestorm on social media both at home and abroad this week with comments that women talked too much, remarks made in a meeting with the Japan Olympic Committee (JOC) that he later retracted and apologised for but refused to resign over.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Friday the Olympic Games were facing a "major issue" after the head of the organising committee made sexist remarks and as criticism of his comments showed no sign of abating.

Yoshiro Mori, 83, set off a firestorm on social media both at home and abroad this week with comments that women talked too much, remarks made in a meeting with the Japan Olympic Committee (JOC) that he later retracted and apologised for but refused to resign over.

The row casts an additional shadow over the Tokyo Games, postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, especially with less than half a year left before the opening ceremony.

"The mission of the metropolis and the organising committee is to prepare for a safe and secure Games, and we are facing a major issue," Ms Koike said.

She also said she'd heard the Tokyo government was fielding complaint calls from city residents.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"I myself was struck speechless by his comments, which should not have been made." Anger over Mr Mori's comments is likely to further alienate a Japanese public wary of Tokyo's attempts to hold the Games during a pandemic. Nearly 80 per cent of the public opposes holding the Games in July, according to the most recent poll.

The International Olympic Committee said on Thursday that Mr Mori's apology had settled the issue, but criticism of Mr Mori, a former Japanese prime minister, continued on Friday.

Yasuhiro Yamashita, head of the JOC, said Mr Mori's comments went against the Olympic spirit and were inappropriate, Kyodo news agency reported.

"There's all kinds of criticism. I would hope that people grasp the fact that (preparation for) the Games must proceed with the understanding and cooperation of people around the world," Japan's top government spokesman Katsunobu Kato told a news conference.

He said the government's understanding was that the IOC considered the matter closed.

Angry and frustrated Japanese athletes, activists and ordinary women see Mr Mori's remarks as a clear signal that gender equality in Japanese sports, and society as a whole, remains a distant dream.

"This is the reality of what women in Japan are facing every day. Old guys with outdated mindsets continue to hold power and are making decisions," said a female staffer at the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, who declined to be identified because she was not authorised to speak to the media.

"Unfortunately in this country, social pressure prohibits women from speaking out about inequality - which makes yesterday's sexism row even more significant for Japan." Japan persistently trails its peers on promoting gender equality, ranking 121 out of 153 nations surveyed in the 2020 global gender gap report of the World Economic Forum.

"I felt anger for the first time in a while," pro soccer player Shiho Shimoyamada said in a tweet.

"It's absolutely meaningless to retract remarks that are already out in the open. Unless you actually acknowledge prejudice and take steps against it, I believe the same thing will just happen again." An online petition begun by Change.org calling for "Looking into dealing with Mori and preventing recurrences" had gained 12,000 signatures by noon on Friday.

The Nikkei said in a Feb 5 editorial that Mr Mori's withdrawal of the remarks was not enough and more had to be done to regain trust, especially with the Games so close.

"Mori's ill-considered remarks have undermined trust in the head of the organizing committee at this critical time," it said. "It could dampen momentum toward holding the games themselves and hamper international support for this challenging endeavor."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Indonesia, Malaysia seeking Asean meeting on Myanmar

Thailand's Jan headline CPI falls 0.34% y-o-y, smaller drop than forecast

Covid-19 infections in Tokyo may have jumped nine-fold: antibody survey shows

ESG approved S$18b in loans to 21,000 enterprises last year amid pandemic

Key Suu Kyi aide arrested as outrage grows over Myanmar coup

Indonesia's Q4 GDP shrinks slightly more than expected

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 5, 2021 02:26 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end higher

[SYDNEY] Shares ended higher on Friday, posting their best weekly jump in more than three months, led by gains in...

Feb 5, 2021 02:22 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher ahead of US data

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street as investors await US job data to be...

Feb 5, 2021 02:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS raises AIMS Apac Reit TP to S$1.50, sees strong earnings rebound

DBS Group Research has raised its target price for AIMS Apac Reit (AA Reit) to S$1.50 from S$1.40 with an unchanged...

Feb 5, 2021 02:00 PM
Transport

Goldbell Group confirms BlueSG acquisition; deal valued at more than S$25m

SUBSCRIBERS

VEHICLE leasing and distribution firm Goldbell Group confirmed on Friday that it is proposing to acquire electric...

Feb 5, 2021 01:42 PM
Garage

CXA Group sells brokerage arm in bid to strengthen financials

INSURTECH firm CXA Group on Friday offloaded its brokerage business for a lower-than-expected price as it attempts...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Indonesia receives investment proposal from Tesla: official

Covid-19 infections in Tokyo may have jumped nine-fold: antibody survey shows

Asia: Markets rally again as recovery bets pile up

ESG approved S$18b in loans to 21,000 enterprises last year amid pandemic

Key Suu Kyi aide arrested as outrage grows over Myanmar coup

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for