Tokyo new coronavirus infections over 100 for third day, NHK says

Sat, Jul 04, 2020 - 2:30 PM

Tokyo confirmed about 130 new cases of infections of the coronavirus on Saturday, a third consecutive day with more than 100 new cases, public broadcaster NHK reported.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Cases in Tokyo have risen to a two-month high, driven by the spread of the virus in the capital's night spots....

