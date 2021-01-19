You are here
Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Tuesday
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday after two days of profit-taking, with few fresh market-moving headlines as the US market was closed for a public holiday.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.68 per cent or 191.95 points at 28,434.16 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.18 per cent or 3.35 points to 1,848.84.
AFP
