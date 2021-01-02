You are here

Tokyo to request new emergency declaration as Covid-19 cases climb

Sat, Jan 02, 2021 - 12:28 PM

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will ask the central government later on Saturday to declare a state of emergency following a resurgence of Covid-19 cases, local media reported.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will ask the central government later on Saturday to declare a state of emergency following a resurgence of Covid-19 cases, local media reported.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike will make the request in a meeting with Economy Minister Yasutoshi...

940,000 HDB households to receive final GST rebate payout in January

South Korea expands ban on small gatherings to blunt coronavirus surge

Afghan journalist shot dead in car ambush

Washington has been lucrative for some on Biden's team

'Cheap trick': China rebuffs latest Taiwan offer of talks

UK government tells London's primary schools to stay closed

Jan 2, 2021 11:58 AM
940,000 HDB households to receive final GST rebate payout in January

[SINGAPORE] About 940,000 eligible households living in Housing Board flats will be receiving rebates on their...

Jan 2, 2021 11:51 AM
South Korea expands ban on small gatherings to blunt coronavirus surge

[SEOUL] South Korea will expand a ban on private gatherings larger than four people to include the whole country,...

Jan 2, 2021 11:28 AM
Afghan journalist shot dead in car ambush

[KABUL] An Afghan journalist was shot dead in a car ambush in the central province of Ghor, the fifth media...

Jan 2, 2021 10:59 AM
Washington has been lucrative for some on Biden's team

[WASHINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden's choice for Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, collected more than US$7...

Jan 2, 2021 10:35 AM
'Cheap trick': China rebuffs latest Taiwan offer of talks

[BEIJING] China has rebuffed the latest offer of talks from Taiwan, saying the government was engaging in a "cheap...

