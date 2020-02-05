You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Top Democrat Pelosi rips up Trump speech

Wed, Feb 05, 2020 - 12:21 PM

nz_nancy_050277.jpg
Top US Democrat Nancy Pelosi ripped up her copy of Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday, in a pointed political gesture after listening tight-lipped to the president tout his achievements in office.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Top US Democrat Nancy Pelosi ripped up her copy of Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday, in a pointed political gesture after listening tight-lipped to the president tout his achievements in office.

Upon arrival, Mr Trump had broken with custom by not shaking hands with Ms Pelosi, the House speaker, who oversaw his impeachment last month.

Seated behind the president, Ms Pelosi frowned and smiled disbelievingly at his claims until he finished speaking - at which point she rose and very visibly tore up the papers in front of her.

Asked by a reporter to give a reason for her gesture, Ms Pelosi replied: "Because it was the courteous thing to do, considering the alternatives."

AFP

Government & Economy

CAREhab 2020 postponed to July due to virus outbreak

Bank of Japan deputy governor says vigilant against coronavirus impact on global trade

'Sufficient room' for Singdollar to ease amid virus outbreak: MAS

Philippines' Jan annual inflation quickens to 2.9%

Trump in State of Union speech: 'I keep my promises'

Australian central bank governor says jobs key for further rate cuts

BREAKING

Feb 5, 2020 12:23 PM
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse scraps Hong Kong conference on coronavirus outbreak

[HONG KONG] Credit Suisse Group scrapped its annual Asia investment conference next month, adding to a string of...

Feb 5, 2020 12:06 PM
Technology

Google says glitch sent people's videos to strangers

[SAN FRANCISCO] Google on Tuesday said that a software glitch resulted in some Photo app smartphone videos being...

Feb 5, 2020 12:00 PM
Companies & Markets

OCBC, UOB provide US$44m green loan to Myanmar conglomerate

THE Yangon branches of OCBC Bank and United Overseas Bank (UOB) have extended a US$44 million green loan to Myanmar'...

Feb 5, 2020 11:52 AM
Government & Economy

CAREhab 2020 postponed to July due to virus outbreak

HEALTHCARE event CAREhab 2020 has been postponed to July 10 to 11 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak situation,...

Feb 5, 2020 11:50 AM
Transport

Major US airlines add Hong Kong to China flight suspensions

[HONG KONG] United and American Airlines on Wednesday both announced plans to temporarily suspend flights to Hong...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly