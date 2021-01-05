You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Top US executives demand Congress certify Biden victory

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 6:48 AM

rk_Biden-Haris_050121.jpg
"President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have won the Electoral College and the courts have rejected challenges to the electoral process," the 179 executives said in the letter.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] An array of prominent US business executives on Monday called for Congress to certify Joe Biden as the new US president, writing in a joint letter that it is time "to move forward."

The letter, signed by more than 170 executives in industries ranging from finance and sports to technology and media, condemned any attempt to thwart the certification process as "counter to the essential tenets of our democracy."

"This presidential election has been decided and it is time for the country to move forward," read a copy of the letter released by business advocacy group Partnership for New York City.

"Congress should certify the electoral vote on Wednesday, January 6."

Certification is generally a formality - but more than 100 Republican members of the House and about a dozen Senate Republicans have said they plan to raise objections on Wednesday.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

At least one House and one Senate member needs to lodge an objection to certification to send it to the floor for debate and a vote.

A vote would be doomed to failure, however, in the Democratic-controlled House and the Republican-majority Senate, where a number of Republican senators have acknowledged Mr Biden's victory and said they will not contest it.

US President Donald Trump continues to falsely claim victory.

Mr Trump has urged his supporters to descend on Washington on Wednesday when Congress meets, raising fears of clashes in the nation's capital.

"President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have won the Electoral College and the courts have rejected challenges to the electoral process," the 179 executives said in the letter.

With the Covid-19 pandemic still raging in the US, "Our duly elected leaders deserve the respect and bipartisan support of all Americans at a moment when we are dealing with the worst health and economic crises in modern history," they said.

Names on the letter included Blackstone chief operating officer Jonathan Gray; Microsoft president Brad Smith; Altice USA chief executive Dexter Goei, and Lyft co-founder John Zimmer.

The chief executives of Goldman Sachs and the American Express Company, along with BlackRock chief executive Laurence Fink and the heads of both the men's and women's National Basketball Associations, Adam Silver and Catherine Engelbert, were also on the long list.

Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla was also among the signatories. A vaccine created by the pharmaceutical giant is being used in the battle against Covid-19, while Mr Trump has been criticised for botching the US response to the deadly pandemic.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Federal Reserve's Mester says monetary policy will remain accommodative for 'quite some time'

'Breakthrough' achieved in ending Gulf rift with Qatar: US official

Britain locks down again as EU trips up on vaccines

Economists maintain outlook despite better-than-expected 2020 GDP data

Construction, process and marine workers among priority groups for Covid-19 vaccine

Border measures still apply for vaccinated travellers: Lawrence Wong

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 5, 2021 07:12 AM
Transport

Fiat Chrysler to invest US$250m in India unit to launch new SUVs

[NEW DELHI] Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) said on Tuesday it will invest US$250 million to grow its presence in...

Jan 5, 2021 07:08 AM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve's Mester says monetary policy will remain accommodative for 'quite some time'

[WASHINGTON] US economic growth could surge later this year if most Americans are vaccinated against the coronavirus...

Jan 5, 2021 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

'Breakthrough' achieved in ending Gulf rift with Qatar: US official

[WASHINGTON] Gulf Arab nations have agreed to end a three-year blockade on Qatar, with Jared Kushner to attend the...

Jan 5, 2021 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Britain locks down again as EU trips up on vaccines

[LONDON] New lockdowns were announced for England and Scotland Monday even as Britain began rolling out the Oxford-...

Jan 5, 2021 06:56 AM
Transport

Tesla appears to have plenty of momentum after meteoric 2020

[NEW YORK] After shares rocketed higher in 2020 on surging auto deliveries, Tesla enters 2021 with plenty of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bitcoin slumps 14% after weekend surge

Third CDL director resigns over Sincere investment

Singapore-Johor RTS Link project progressing well, says Ong Ye Kung

Top Glove commits to 20% special dividend on 'good profit performance'

OCBC makes fourth round of rate revisions on 360 account

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for