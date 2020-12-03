You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Total Covid cases in Americas up by 30% in one month

Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 7:04 AM

rk_US-swabtest_031220.jpg
The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases surged by nearly 30 per cent across the Americas in just one month, the Pan American Health Organization warned Wednesday, releasing figures for November.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases surged by nearly 30 per cent across the Americas in just one month, the Pan American Health Organization warned Wednesday, releasing figures for November.

By the end of October, infections registered in North, South and Central America...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US expects 100 million people vaccinated by February

Biden set to revamp US trade tactics - but not policy

Barnier says no guarantee of Brexit trade deal as talks grind on

Federal Reserve sees more signs activity slowing as optimism wanes

EU-Singapore FTA continues to open doors for companies a year on

MAS nudges financial firms on local high-tech skills transfers

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 3, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

US expects 100 million people vaccinated by February

[WASHINGTON] The US hopes to have immunised 100 million people against Covid-19 by the end of February, a top...

Dec 3, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Biden set to revamp US trade tactics - but not policy

[WASHINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden undoubtedly has plans to roll back many of President Donald Trump's policies...

Dec 3, 2020 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

Barnier says no guarantee of Brexit trade deal as talks grind on

[BRUSSELS] Chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier warned on Wednesday he can not guarantee he will strike a trade...

Dec 3, 2020 06:48 AM
Transport

Boeing's upgraded 737 MAX completes first flight with media onboard

[DALLAS] Boeing Co's 737 MAX staged its first post-grounding flight with media on board on Wednesday, as carriers...

Dec 3, 2020 06:37 AM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve sees more signs activity slowing as optimism wanes

[WASHINGTON] More US regions saw economic activity stall or slow in November as Covid-19 cases surged, and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Grab, Gojek close in on terms for merger

DBS, Standard Chartered make further cuts to deposit account rates

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Credit Bureau Asia's IPO 60.8 times subscribed

Broker's take: Singtel is Maybank KE's top telco pick on valuation grounds

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for