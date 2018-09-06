Tourism board appoints new chief executive

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is bringing on board a new chief executive.
Keith Tan Kean Loong, currently deputy secretary at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef), will assume his new role as STB's chief executive with effect from Oct 29, a statement from the Ministry of
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg