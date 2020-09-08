You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Tourist hotspot Phuket's reopening delayed by new virus case

Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 2:12 PM

nz_phuket_080933.jpg
Thailand's plan to reopen its tropical island of Phuket to foreign visitors next month has hit a speed bump with the nation ending a 100-day streak of no local community coronavirus transmission last week.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BANGKOK] Thailand's plan to reopen its tropical island of Phuket to foreign visitors next month has hit a speed bump with the nation ending a 100-day streak of no local community coronavirus transmission last week.

"The government is ready, but there are still concerns from some groups that the reopening will lead to infections," Deputy Premier and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Tuesday.

"It's been nine months now. We have to learn to fight and live with the pandemic. We can't be afraid of it."

The reopening plan faced more scrutiny after authorities confirmed the first local case since May 26 in a 37-year-old male inmate of a Bangkok prison with no recent history of travelling abroad.

Re-opening to tourists has led to the resurgence of infection in some places like the Caribbean island of Aruba, and governments are fearful of striking the wrong balance between public health and economic help.

SEE ALSO

New virus cases knock hopes of reviving Southeast Asia's holiday hotspots

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Thailand's hospitality and tourism sectors are counting on the return of international visitors, who contributed to two-thirds of tourism income before the pandemic, to reverse a slump in business and save millions of jobs.

The government and businesses are weighing the cost between curbing infection risks and limiting damage to the economy, which is on track for a record contraction of 8.5 per cent this year.

"Thailand's failure to relaunch overseas tourism creates a dangerously perilous scenario for Phuket's hospitality industry," said Bill Barnett, managing director at consulting firm C9 Hotelworks.

"The situation is bad, and likely to get worse, as operating hotels incur losses day in and day out." Almost 70 per cent of hotels in the development pipeline are now being delayed or put on hold, according to C9 Hotelworks data.

Mr Barnett said the financial impact on the hotel development pipeline can lead to the erosion of jobs in construction, real estate, retail and consumer credit defaults.

The Thai government has been trying to promote domestic tourism with a campaign to foot 40 per cent of travellers' hotel bills, but local spending alone can't compensate for a loss of foreigners. In Phuket, foreign visitors accounted for two-thirds of overall tourists but contributed to 90 per cent of its tourism receipts.

ROOM OCCUPANCY

About 86,000 rooms in Phuket can't break-even or be cash-flow positive with only domestic demand, and 50,000 jobs may be lost this year if there's no support or international visitors, according to the Phuket Hotels Association, which represents 78 hotels on the island. Room occupancy rate at most Phuket hotels is in single digit, the group estimates.

"No amount of induced local demand can prevent the dramatic continued loss of jobs and rapidly eroding financial crisis for owners and operators," said Anthony Lark, president of the association.

"We strongly advocate a safe, pragmatic, and strategic reopening for foreign travellers."

While some groups are opposing the reopening of Phuket, a clear and timely communication strategy to ensure safety of visitors and locals should help assuage concerns, according to Kongsak Khoopongsakorn, president of the Thai Hotels Association's Southern Chapter.

"The delay resulted from mixed messaging about the details of the plan for safe reopening and led to some groups opposing the plan," said Mr Khoopongsakorn, who also works with 12 local business groups. "Businesses in Phuket are ready for foreign visitors to come back as soon as possible."

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Malaysia seeks to reroute US$10.6b belt-and-road rail project

Japan's service sector sentiment improves in August

HK residents arrested at sea 'will have to be dealt with' by mainland China -Lam

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Staycations and home office equipment boost UK spending in August

EMA invites proposals that could help firms improve energy efficiency by 50% by 2030

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 8, 2020 02:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: DBS, UOBKH deem CapitaLand Reits' merger attractive

THE proposed union of CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) and CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) offers an opportunity for...

Sep 8, 2020 02:14 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher after European markets rally

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday as rallies in major European markets prompted investors to buy back...

Sep 8, 2020 02:00 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia seeks to reroute US$10.6b belt-and-road rail project

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's government on Tuesday said it will seek to reroute a US$10.6 billion rail project being...

Sep 8, 2020 01:20 PM
Banking & Finance

US dollar bides time ahead of ECB, Brexit woes hit sterling

[SINGAPORE] The US dollar held steady on Tuesday as investors weighed whether an accommodative turn from the...

Sep 8, 2020 01:15 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's service sector sentiment improves in August

[TOKYO] Japan's service sector sentiment index rose in August, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Tuesday, signalling...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Sembmarine, Sembcorp, Keppel Reit, Yanlord, Top Glove

Temasek to mop up 1b Sembmarine shares after rights issue ends undersubscribed

Singapore shares edge up at Tuesday's open; STI up 0.2%

Sembcorp Marine rights issue undersubscribed; Temasek to mop up 1b shares

DBS rolls out savings and healthcare solutions for gig workers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.