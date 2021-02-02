TraceTogether data use balances between protecting public health and public safety: Vivian

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THE government's approach to TraceTogether data, as formalised in a Bill debated in Parliament on Tuesday, "represents a balance between two imperatives" - protecting public health, and protecting public safety, said Minister-in-Charge of the Smart Nation Initiative Vivian Balakrishnan at the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes